PARIS Aug 6 French bank Natixis on
Tuesday reported a 29 percent drop in quarterly net income
compared with the year-ago period, which had been flattered by
one-off accounting gains linked to a fall in the value of the
bank's own debt.
Second-quarter net income fell to 248 million euros ($330.08
million) from 349 million, beating a 216 million euro forecast
by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The year-ago results were boosted by 91 million euros from a
value adjustment from its own debt, while the same effect
subtracted 20 million euros from the second quarter.
Revenues rose 2 percent to 1.786 billion euros, compared
with a forecast of 1.784 billion.
The results come as Natixis prepares to pay out a 2 billion
euro special dividend to its shareholders on Aug. 19 as part of
an ownership overhaul in which it will shed a 20 percent stake
in a network of savings banks controlled by its parent,
cooperative bank BPCE.
Optimism surrounding the restructuring as well as the
potential for further cost cuts has helped triggered a 54
percent surge in Natixis' shares so far this year making it the
top gainer among French banks.
Natixis said it planned to unveil a 2014-17 business plan in
a Nov. 14 presentation to investors.
Earlier on Tuesday, Credit Agricole reported
better-than-forecast earnings, fueled by strong results at its
investment bank.
($1 = 0.7513 euros)
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Lionel Laurent)