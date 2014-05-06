Israel enacts law to turn Tel Aviv exchange to for-profit bourse
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.
PARIS May 6 French bank Natixis reported a 3 percent rise in underlying net income for the first quarter on Tuesday and said it was on track to meet its 2014-2017 dividend payout targets.
Investment-bank-focused Natixis said quarterly net income rose 3 percent to 303 million euros ($420.52 million) - excluding own-debt charges and one-off items - after a rebound in equities and a strong rise in asset management and insurance sales helped offset a grim environment for bonds.
The bank, which was rescued from near-collapse during the crisis by its cooperative retail-banking parent BPCE, said it was still on track to deliver a dividend payout ratio of at least 50 percent as part of its 2014-2017 strategy. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Maya Nikolaeva)
NEW YORK, March 20 Puerto Rico's governor proposed measures on Monday to reduce anticipated budget cuts at the University of Puerto Rico to $241 million by fiscal year 2021, from $450 million approved by the struggling U.S. territory's fiscal oversight board.
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.