PARIS Feb 10 France's Natixis reported a better
than expected rise in fourth-quarter net income on Wednesday
helped by stronger revenues from asset management and insurance
and lower provisions.
The investment bank, which is majority owned by retail
banking group BPCE, said it plans to return 1.1 billion euros
($1.2 billion) to shareholders, including an exceptional
dividend.
Natixis said net profit rose to 316 million euros from 228
million in the same period a year ago, while revenue climbed 13
percent to 2.249 billion euros. Provisions for credit losses
fell 16 percent.
The bank had been expected to report net income of 311
million and revenue of 2.08 billion, according to a Reuters
poll.
Natixis is aiming to grow by focusing on business lines such
as asset management and insurance that earn fees rather than
interest income so it can compete better in less profitable post
financial crisis markets.
The bank said it had exceeded profitability targets in these
business lines in 2015.
