PARIS May 10 France's Natixis said it was looking at ways to boost efficiency as it reported a 30 percent fall in first-quarter net income on Tuesday.

Natixis, majority owned by retail banking group BPCE, said net income dropped to 200 million euros ($227 million), while revenue fell 6 percent to 2.06 billion.

Pretax profit at its investment bank decreased 20 percent, as it followed its U.S. and European peers in reporting falling revenue in a weak global market environment.

"We have also begun an in-depth analysis focusing on transforming processes in each of our business lines along with a project geared to operational efficiency," the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8794 euros)