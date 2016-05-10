BRIEF-Alba buys stake of over 40 pct in Gascan for 15 mln euros
* Said on Thursday that it has reached an agreement to buy an indirect stake of 40 to 45 pct in Portugal's propane gas provider Gascan SA for 15 million euros ($16 million)
PARIS May 10 France's Natixis said it was looking at ways to boost efficiency as it reported a 30 percent fall in first-quarter net income on Tuesday.
Natixis, majority owned by retail banking group BPCE, said net income dropped to 200 million euros ($227 million), while revenue fell 6 percent to 2.06 billion.
Pretax profit at its investment bank decreased 20 percent, as it followed its U.S. and European peers in reporting falling revenue in a weak global market environment.
"We have also begun an in-depth analysis focusing on transforming processes in each of our business lines along with a project geared to operational efficiency," the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by James Regan)
* Skanska ab says board of directors proposes a dividend of sek 8.25 (7.50) per share.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 South Africa's Sibanye Gold Ltd said it is considering tapping shareholders for up to $1.3 billion to partly fund a $2.2 billion takeover of Stillwater Mining Co, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium.