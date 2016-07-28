UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
(Corrects the lead to say Natixis to present a transformation plan in November, not a strategic plan)
PARIS, July 28 Investment bank Natixis said it planned to present a transformation plan this November after it reported a fall in second-quarter net profit that beat expectations thanks to a rebound in capital market activities.
Natixis, majority owned by retail banking group BPCE, said on Thursday net profit dropped 15 percent to 381 million euros, which included a 31 million euros negative impact from a goodwill writedown on its troubled credit insurer Coface.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast on average a 30.7 percent fall in net profit to 312 million euros.
Natixis revenue rose 2 percent over the period to 2.22 billion euros.
"Our three core businesses continue to expand in a manner perfectly consistent with our strategic objectives," Natixis Chief Executive Laurent Mignon said in a statement.
