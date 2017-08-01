FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French bank Natixis posts bumper Q2 profit on trading surge
August 1, 2017 / 3:43 PM / a day ago

French bank Natixis posts bumper Q2 profit on trading surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - French bank Natixis reported on Tuesday a forecast-beating bounce in second-quarter profits to 487 million euros ($574.5 million), benefiting from a bumper quarter for its investment banking business.

Natixis said its net income rose by 28 percent, with a strong rise in asset management and insurance sales also boosting its net profits, which beat the average of analyst estimates of 388 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Its corporate and investment banking division posted a 16 percent rise in revenues, driven by "strong momentum" on its Asia-Pacific platform.

Revenues from fixed income and currency trading rose 13 percent, while derivatives trading was up 34 percent.

$1 = 0.8477 euros Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Julien Ponthus; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

