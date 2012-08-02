(Corrects percentage of net profit decline)

PARIS Aug 2 French bank Natixis reported a 22 percent drop in quarterly earnings on Thursday as weakness at its investment bank outweighed growth in its investment solutions business, which includes asset management.

Natixis, an investment bank and asset manager controlled by unlisted cooperative lender BPCE, reported second-quarter net profit excluding exceptional items of 394 million euros ($484.50 million), down from 505 million in the year-ago period. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Nina Sovich)