* Natixis in early stages of new restructuring plan

* To spend 1.5 bln eur on asset-management investments through 2017 (Adds CEO comments, detail)

By Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard

PARIS, Jan 28 France's fourth-biggest listed bank, Natixis, is betting on insurance and asset management in a search for higher returns at a time of tougher post-crisis rules on risk-taking, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

The investment bank is in the early stages of a new restructuring plan aimed at cutting costs and growing after years of slimming down its balance sheet to adapt to tougher European capital requirements.

Natixis had the biggest net losses of any French bank from the financial crisis that followed the collapse of Lehman Brothers Holdings and was bailed out after the government merged its parents, setting up BPCE group in 2009.

"The fact that we were hit the most during the crisis made us act more quickly and profoundly and that is our edge now," Laurent Mignon said in an interview at the bank's Paris headquarters.

The restructuring will pave the way for acquisitions by its asset-management arm, which had 619 billion euros ($846 billion) of assets under management as of Sept. 30, Mignon said.

Natixis plans to spend around 1.5 billion euros on asset-management investments between now and 2017, which could include purchases of asset management companies and acquiring expertise in Asia, Europe and the United States.

Demand for equities still has room to grow as interest rates rise and as improving economic growth in the U.S. boosts demand, Mignon added.

"I think we are seeing the turning point, when the equities market becomes important again," Mignon said. "We have seen big inflows into equities since 2013." ($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)