By Maya Nikolaeva and Matthieu Protard

PARIS, Jan 28 France's fourth-biggest listed bank Natixis is betting on insurance and asset management in a search for higher returns at a time of tougher post-crisis rules on risk-taking, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

The investment bank is in the early stages of a restructuring aimed at cutting costs and growing its business, after years of slimming down its balance sheet to adapt to tougher European capital requirements.

Like some other banks, Natixis sees insurance and asset-management as less capital intensive than traditional banking and less prone to regulatory threats. In the same sector, and for similar reasons, Bank of Montreal has just reached a deal to buy UK-based F&C Asset Management Plc for 708 million pounds ($1.2 billion).

Natixis had the biggest net loss of any French bank from the financial crisis that followed the collapse of Lehman Brothers and was bailed out after the government merged its parents, setting up BPCE group in 2009.

"The fact that we were hit the most during the crisis made us act more quickly and profoundly and that is our edge now," Laurent Mignon said in an interview at the bank's Paris headquarters.

The restructuring will pave the way for acquisitions by its asset-management arm, which had 619 billion euros ($846 billion) of assets under management as of Sept. 30.

Natixis plans to spend around 1.5 billion euros on asset-management investments between now and 2017, which could include purchases of asset management companies and acquiring expertise in Asia, Europe and the United States.

Demand for equities still has room to grow as interest rates rise and improving economic growth in the United States boosts demand, Mignon added.

"I think we are seeing the turning point, when the equities market becomes important again," Mignon said. "We have seen big inflows into equities since 2013."

Natixis saw record inflows of 11.2 billion euros at its asset-management business in the third quarter, helped mainly by its U.S. unit and life-insurance demand.

Mignon added that growth in its investment bank would be spurred by the United States and Asia in coming years, rather than the euro zone.

The restructuring also involves closer integration of Natixis into the network of BPCE's 8,000 branches across France, including the sale of insurance products via Natixis.

LEADING ROLE

BPCE remains a 72 percent stakeholder in Natixis, which had 39 billion euros in insurance assets under management as of Sept. 30.

Natixis is sticking to organic or self-generated growth in insurance, where it plans to end its partnership with CNP Assurances and focus on selling its own products.

Life insurance has a leading role in France as a savings vehicle, and long-term growth prospects remain strong in light of growing pension needs.

"Our ambition is to have the same weight in insurance as we have in the retail bank," Mignon said, adding that BPCE wants to become the second-largest bancassurer in France by 2020.

As the European Central Bank slowly takes over regulation of the euro zone's lenders, Mignon said he was confident there would be no issues in passing the regulator's health checks.

"We think we have the necessary capital, while our risks are well managed," Mignon said.

Natixis' Basel III core Tier I ratio stood at 9.9 percent as of Sept. 30.

The health check aims to restore investor confidence in banks by reviewing asset quality and will determine if banks need to raise more capital to insulate themselves against shocks.

The health check may be followed by consolidation in European countries with a fragmented banking industry, such as Germany and Spain, Mignon said.

"I believe in consolidation within (domestic) markets, rather than a pan-European one," Mignon added. "Regulators do not want big banks, they do not want them to be too big to fail."

Natixis also expects to be unaffected by regulatory plans to curb proprietary trading, according to Mignon, because it has stopped all such investments. This would put the bank outside the scope of national bank reform in France, which wants to force bank proprietary trading units into separate ring-fenced entities.

Asked why France was opposed to more aggressive proposals from Europe to ban proprietary trading outright, Mignon said that in some cases it was useful to have such trading vehicles if they brought liquidity to the market.

"But it is not what we do," he said. ($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan and David Holmes)