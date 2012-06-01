LONDON, June 1 Russian bank VTB is
looking into buying parts of Natixis' commodities
brokerage, three sources with knowledge of the matter said, just
weeks after the French bank said it planned to close the
division.
VTB, Russia's second-largest lender, made a presentation to
its board last week outlining the potential to buy parts of the
brokerage, two of the sources said. None of the sources said
which parts of the business the bank was interested in buying.
Natixis said last month it would continue its
over-the-counter commodities business, but wind up Natixis
Commodities Markets'(NCM) brokerage activities after failing to
find a buyer.
The future of NCM, which has been in metals brokerage under
several owners for almost 35 years, had been uncertain since
management said in January it was considering selling the unit.
The sources said VTB had expressed an interest in buying NCM
in January, but did not put in an offer because a purchase of
the whole unit, which includes its floor trading at the London
Metal Exchange, was deemed too large and expensive.
It took a fresh look at the business, and the possibility of
buying parts of it, about two weeks ago, two of the sources
said.
VTB and Natixis declined to comment.
The 120-strong team in London was told by management of the
decision to wind down the brokerage early last month.
(Reporting by Susan Thomas and Eric Onstad; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters)