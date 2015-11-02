DUBAI Nov 2 National Bank of Oman has
mandated five banks to arrange investor meetings starting
Thursday ahead of a potential capital-boosting bond sale, a
document from lead arrangers showed on Monday.
The sultanate's third-largest bank by assets has mandated
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Agricole,
National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered for the
potential offering, the document showed.
The U.S. dollar-denominated bond would boost the bank's Tier
1, or core, capital.
The announcement confirms a Reuters story in June saying the
lender had picked banks for a Tier 1 issue after the summer.
National Bank of Oman, rated A3 by Moody's and BBB by Fitch,
will meet investors in Hong Kong on Thursday, Singapore on
Friday, the United Arab Emirates on Monday and London on
Tuesday, according to a banker aware of the transaction.
It will issue a bond after the meetings if the market
conditions are conductive, the document showed.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)