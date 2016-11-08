(Names source at bank, adds context)
By Davide Barbuscia and Tom Arnold
DUBAI Nov 8 National Bank of Oman
(NBO) is in talks with banks with a view to issuing an
international bond early next year, banking sources said on
Tuesday.
The Omani lender raised $600 million in debt in a Euro
Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme through a five-year $500
million bond in 2014 and a $100 million tap of that same bond in
2016.
Under a tap, an issuer offers a new bond which has the same
documentation as an existing deal.
Two bankers active in international debt markets said they
expected NBO to issue a new bond in the first quarter of 2017.
NBO chief executive Ahmed al-Musalmi said no specific
timeline has been set for future issues under the EMTN
programme, for which shareholders approved an increase to $1.5
billion last year.
NBO's five-year Eurobond carries a 3.125 percent coupon and
was trading at around 170 basis points over midswaps on Nov. 7,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Credit Agricole, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Standard
Chartered and Union National Bank were the bond's joint lead
managers.
Another Omani lender, Bank Muscat, is also expected to raise
debt soon for the refinancing of a $600 million syndicated loan
that matures in March 2017, Reuters reported on Monday.
NBO is Oman's third largest lender by assets after Bank
Muscat and Bank Dhofar. It is rated Baa2 by Moody's.
