DUBAI Jan 26 National Bank of Oman said on Tuesday its board was recommending paying a cash dividend of 17 percent for 2015 and a stock dividend of one free share for every ten held.

The proposed dividend, announced in a bourse filing, is the same as what the bank paid out the previous year.

The sultanate's third-largest lender by assets reported a 29 percent jump in its fourth-quarter net profit earlier this month. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Miral Fahmy)