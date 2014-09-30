BRIEF-Ziplocal Inc has entered into lock-up, support agreement with Intercap Inc
* Has entered into a lock-up and support agreement with Intercap Inc.
DUBAI, Sept 30 National Bank of Oman has launched a $500 million, five-year bond offer at the tight end of its final guidance, with the deal to complete later on Tuesday, a document from lead managers showed.
The sultanate's second-largest lender by assets will borrow at 135 basis points over mid-swaps, at the lower end of final guidance of 140 bps plus or minus 5 bps. It had set initial price thoughts in the mid-100s area on Monday.
Investor orders top $1.2 billion for the issue.
The bank, rated BBB plus by Fitch and A3 by Moody's, has mandated Credit Agricole, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, and Standard Chartered to arrange the transaction. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 The world's biggest economies will pledge to jointly fight cyber attacks on the global banking system, one of the biggest coordinated efforts yet to protect lenders since an $81 million heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account last year.
March 17 A New Jersey pastor and a Florida software engineer were convicted on Friday of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange avoid having banks and regulators look into its activities.