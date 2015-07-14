BRIEF-Odella Leather says as at March 24, public float is abut 23.32 pct
* As at March 24, public float of company is approximately 23.32% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, July 14 National Bank of Oman, the sultanate's third-largest lender by assets, posted a 21.4 percent rise in second-quarter net profit according to Reuters calculations, beating analysts' expectations.
The lender made a net profit of 15.46 million rials ($40.2 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 12.74 million rials in the same period last year, Reuters calculated. The bank did not provide a quarterly breakdown in its earnings statement.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average second-quarter profit of 12.97 million rials.
NBO reported a net profit for the first six months of 2014 of 28.1 million rials, up from 23.0 million rials in the same period of last year, a bourse filing showed on Tuesday.
Loans and advances stood at 2.43 billion rials at the end of June, 10 percent higher year-on-year, but customer deposits fell 12 percent over the same period to 2.46 billion rials. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not believe the disposal of stakes in Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited (not rated) by OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd (WHB; A+/Stable/a-), Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (SCB; A-/Stable/a-) and Chong Hing Bank Limited (CHB; BBB/Stable/bbb) will have an immediate effect on the banks' ratings, but the one-off gains of up to 100% of the banks' annual profit, if retained, will support organic growth