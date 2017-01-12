BRIEF-First Citizens Bancshares reports Q4 EPS $4.39
* First Citizens Bancshares reports earnings for fourth quarter 2016
DUBAI Jan 12 National Bank of Oman (NBO), the sultanate's third-largest lender by assets, posted on Thursday a 19.9 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations.
The lender made a profit of 13.68 million rials ($35.5 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated based on previous financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.
This was down from 17.07 million rials in the same period of 2015.
EFG Hermes had forecast the bank would make a quarterly net profit of 14.35 million rials, while Gulf Baader Capital Markets had estimated 13.50 million rials.
NBO reported a net profit for full-year 2016 of 55.8 million rials, down from 60.1 million rials in 2015, a bourse filing showed. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Based on preliminary consolidated results, group profit before tax for 2016 fiscal year is expected to amount to almost 1 million Swiss francs ($1.00 million)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Comercial Portugues, S.A.'s (Millennium bcp) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The affirmation follows the bank's announcement on 9 January that it intends to raise EUR1.33bn capital through a rights i