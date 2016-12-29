DUBAI Dec 29 National Bank of Oman (NBO)
said on Thursday it had received a letter from Treasure
Fleet International proposing to buy a stake in Oman's third
biggest lender.
NBO will review the proposal; no legally binding commitments
have been made and any deal would be subject to approval by
shareholders and regulators, it said in a bourse statement.
The bank did not provide any further details about the
proposed acquisition.
NBO is Oman's third largest lender by assets after Bank
Muscat and Bank Dhofar. Treasure Fleet International is a
Singapore-based firm, according to the company's website, which
is incomplete and gives no details of the company's business.
SGPBusiness.com, a Singapore business directory, says
Treasure Fleet International was incorporated as a limited
exempt private company in August this year.
