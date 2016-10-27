Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
TORONTO Oct 27 National Bank of Canada said on Thursday it will cut 600 jobs as part of a restructuring and take a charge of C$175 million ($131 million) in the fourth quarter.
Canada's sixth biggest lender said the charge included severance payments to employees and the cost of changing premises. The restructuring will bring C$120 million in annual savings.
The bank said that at the same time it is looking to fill over 500 positions, primarily in sales, service and IT functions and expects to increase the proportion of its staff in "knowledge-intensive" sectors over the coming years.
Banks around the world are adapting as customers visit branches less and use mobile banking apps more.
"The shift to a digital economy offers tangible growth opportunities for National Bank but requires us to remain agile and efficient in fully meeting client expectations," said National Bank of Canada Chief Executive Officer Louis Vachon. "Our clients' habits are changing, and our services need to change with them."
National Bank of Canada said the charges will reduce its core tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of financial strength, by 14 basis points to around 10 percent. ($1 = 1.3360 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.
TOKYO, Jan 28 Toshiba Corp Chairman Shigenori Shiga is ready to step down to take responsibility for the huge writedowns looming over the Japanese group's U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC, the Nikkei business daily reported.