UPDATE 3-HSBC breaks with tradition, names AIA boss Tucker as chairman
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
TORONTO Aug 27 National Bank of Canada, the country's sixth-largest lender, reported a stronger quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by a sharp jump in earnings at its wealth management and financial markets arms.
The Montreal-based bank said its net income rose to C$441 million, or C$1.24 per share, in the third quarter ended July 31 from C$402 million, or C$1.16 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were C$1.20 a share. Analysts had expected C$1.11.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
TOKYO, March 13 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Monday to brush an 11-day high as the yen remained on the defensive, although a wait-and-see mood ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting curbed the market's advance.
* Thailand has spent just 2 pct of $40 bln budgeted for transport