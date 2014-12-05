PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 15
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 5 National Bank of Canada, the country's sixth-largest lender, reported a 3 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by strong earnings from its wealth management and financial markets businesses.
The Montreal-based bank's profit rose to C$330 million ($290 million), or 91 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31 from C$320 million, or 90 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Excluding special items, the bank earned C$1.14 per share, matching the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 1.1398 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson in Toronto and Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 To understand Intel's $15.3 billion proposed acquisition of Israel's Mobileye, imagine the data created and compiled by a self-driving car scanning the road and objects around it as a potential source of revenue.
