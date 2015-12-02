Dec 2 National Bank of Canada's
quarterly profit rose 5 percent, helped by strength in its
personal banking and trading businesses, and the bank raised its
dividend.
Revenue in National Bank's personal banking and commercial
segment rose about 4 percent to C$717 million ($535 million) in
the fourth quarter, mainly due to higher loan volumes.
Revenue from its financial markets segment, which includes
its equity and fixed-income trading business, increased 6.3
percent to C$404 million.
National Bank's net income rose to C$347 million, or 95
Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 31 from
C$330 million, or 91 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the bank earned C$1.16 per share, in line
with the average analyst estimate, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total revenue rose 3 percent to C$1.41 billion.
The Montreal-based bank raised its quarterly dividend to 54
Canadian cents per share from 52 Canadian cents.
($1 = C$1.33)
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)