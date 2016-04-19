DUBAI, April 19 Kuwait's National Industries Group (NIG) said on Tuesday it had received regulatory approval to raise 25 million dinars ($82.9 million) through a bond sale.

The transaction will have a lifespan of five years and pay a floating rate coupon of 2.5 percent over the local benchmark rate, NIG said in a bourse filing.

The conglomerate with interests in petrochemicals, oil & gas services, utilities, real estate, financial services and other sectors, did not name the arrangers of the bond sale, or state when the bond would be sold. ($1 = 0.3015 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Writing by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)