BRUSSELS, June 29 U.S. Defense Secretary Jim
Mattis said the United States and its NATO allies likely drew
down its big troop presence too quickly from Afghanistan, but he
vowed to stick with the war, refusing to put a date on when it
might end.
"Looking back on it, it's pretty much a consensus that we
may have pulled our troops out too rapidly, reduced the numbers
a little too rapidly," Mattis told a news conference following a
meeting of NATO defence ministers to discuss Afghanistan.
U.S. forces in Afghanistan are below their peak of more than
100,000 troops in 2011, when Washington was under huge domestic
political pressure to draw down the costly operation.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Robin Emmott)