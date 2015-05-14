(Adds comment from NATO Secretary-General)
VILNIUS May 14 Baltic states Lithuania, Latvia
and Estonia are preparing an appeal to NATO command for a
permanent presence of NATO troops on their territory to counter
increased Russian air and naval activity, the Lithuanian army
said on Thursday.
The states, all with ethnic Russian minorities, fear they
could become a target of Kremlin pressure after a pro-Moscow
rebellion in eastern Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin's
declaration last year of an obligation to protect Russian
speakers across the former Soviet Union.
"In reaction to the security situation in the region, as a
measure of deterrence, chiefs of defence of the Baltic states
will apply officially to Supreme NATO Allied Commander Europe
(SACEUR) about permanent stationing of a brigade-sized NATO unit
in the Baltic States," Lithuanian Army spokesman Mindaugas
Neimontas said.
The Baltic states would ask, in a joint letter, for the
brigade to consist of battalion-sized deployments of NATO troops
in each of the countries, which would rotate on a NATO-approved
schedule.
A NATO brigade typically numbers between 3,000 and 5,000
troops and is made up of several battalions.
WAITING FOR THE LETTER
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking at a press
conference at the end of a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in
Turkey, said NATO had increased its air policing, as well as
naval and ground presence, in the region.
"When we receive the letter, we will go carefully through
the letter and assess the different proposals ... but I think it
is a bit too early to comment on details and specifics."
NATO has recorded heightened activity by Russian military
aircraft near their air space and there have been reports of
suspected submarines in Swedish and Finnish waters.
A NATO summit in Wales last year agreed to beef up rotation
of allied troops and their equipment in the region, but shied
away from the setting up permanent bases of NATO troops in the
three Baltic countries and Poland.
The United States keep a rotating presence of 150 troops in
each of the Baltic States and Poland since April 2014, augmented
by occasional shifts of similar-sized units from other NATO
allies.
The Alliance remains divided on setting up permanent bases
in the east as some states see it as counter to an existing
agreement with Moscow.
The Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which
were annexed by the Soviet Union in 1940 and were part of it
until 1991, have been members of the European Union and NATO
since 2004.
(Reporting by Andrius Sytas in Vilnius, David Mardiste in
Tallinn and Adrian Croft in Antalya; editing by Sven Nordenstam
and Ralph Boulton)