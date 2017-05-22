LONDON, May 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Climate change
will worsen food and water shortages in the Middle East and
north Africa, and risk triggering more conflict and mass
migration, with serious implications for the wider world,
lawmakers from NATO's Parliamentary Assembly said Monday.
"The long-term prospects for food and water security in the
MENA region are dire," said Osman Askin Bak, a member of the
Turkish Parliament who will present the draft report on Saturday
at the Parliamentary Assembly - a gathering of senior
parliamentarians from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's
28 member states.
"Climate change will worsen the region's outlook," he added.
War, poor governance, climate change and other issues have
worsened tensions over competition for scarce water and food in
the Middle East and north Africa, the lawmakers said.
The region is home to 5 percent of the global population,
and 1 percent of the world's renewable water supply, Bak said.
Tensions could be eased with better management of water and
food resources, including recycling waste water, improved
regional cooperation on agriculture and water, and using
renewable energy to power desalination plants, Bak said.
Bak's report urges NATO governments to stick to their
commitments under the Paris Agreement, including pledges on
climate finance to help developing countries adapt to climate
change impacts and grow using clean energy.
"The potential for conflict between regions affected by
climate change should not be ruled out," said Lilja
Alfreðsdóttir, Iceland's former minister of foreign affairs, who
drafted a separate report on the costs of climate change for the
assembly.
"The refugee crisis shaking political stability throughout
much of the Middle East and posing serious problems in Europe
could be a harbinger of things to come," her report said.
The Parliamentary Assembly is a separate organisation to
NATO but, if the lawmakers adopt the reports, they will send a
signal to NATO headquarters.
"It indicates what member states' interests are and that
should be reflected in what happens at headquarters," said
Shiloh Fetzek, senior fellow at the Washington-based Center for
Climate and Security (CCS).
However, climate change also needs to be on the agenda of
major meetings of military alliance, like Thursday's summit of
NATO leaders in Brussels, she told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
"Successive secretary generals have indicated ... that this
is a major issue that will have huge implications for the
security of member states in the future," Fetzek said.
"But there hasn't been much by way of follow through putting
it on the agenda," she added.
Earlier this month, NATO's supreme allied commander for
transformation, General Denis Mercier, said climate change poses
a global security threat that all countries must fight together.
He was speaking about the importance of upholding the Paris
accord amid lingering tensions between the NATO leadership and
U.S. President Donald Trump, who at one point called the
U.S.-European military alliance "obsolete".
DROUGHT FUELS INSTABILITY
NATO risks being "caught off-guard" unless it does more to
monitor and prepare for climate-related instability, said the
Center for Climate and Security, a policy institute whose
advisory board comprises retired senior military officers and
national security experts.
Increasingly frequent, severe and intense droughts play a
role in various conflicts including those in northern Nigeria,
Syria, and Afghanistan, Fetzek said.
"We know there is an element of climate vulnerability at the
root of extremist organisations like Boko Haram in northern
Nigeria, and we only anticipate that these situations will
intensify as climate change intensifies," she said.
In Afghanistan, farmers are turning from water-intensive
crops such as wheat to more drought-tolerant opium poppies,
which in turn provide a source of income for the Taliban, she
added.
A global shift from oil and gas to renewable energy sources
may also have major security repercussions.
"There's a broad question around Russia's economy as an oil
and gas exporter, and how Russia may behave as an international
actor if its economy is affected by (the energy shift)," she
said.
Every country will be affected in some way by worsening
insecurity, and there will often be surprises, she said.
"No one anticipated Syria being involved in the Arab Spring,
but the severity of the drought leading up to that conflict was
an example of how we should expect the unexpected under
conditions of climate change affecting global stability," said
Fetzek.
