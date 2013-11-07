By Adrian Croft
DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland Nov 7 NATO plans to
sharply increase the size of its exercises in Europe in coming
years to ensure allies keep working smoothly together despite
winding down combat operations in Afghanistan, senior NATO
commanders said on Thursday.
More than 40,000 soldiers may take part in war games planned
for Spain and Portugal in 2015, according to U.S. Army
Lieutenant-General Frederick Hodges, NATO's land forces
commander.
That is far bigger than the 6,000 soldiers taking part in a
major NATO exercise this week in Poland and the Baltic states
showing the alliance refocusing on its core task of defending
its territory as it winds down its role in the Afghan war.
"This kind of exercise, this sort of complexity, is going to
be the norm," Hodges said after watching troops from Poland,
Romania, Estonia and other NATO nations take part in a live fire
exercise on a rain-soaked firing range in northwestern Poland.
Land, air, naval and special forces from 20 NATO countries
are involved in the Nov. 2-9 "Steadfast Jazz" exercise, designed
to test NATO's ability to defend an ally if it comes under
attack.
NATO forces fired shells from artillery, mortars and tanks
as they repelled imaginary invaders during Thursday's
manoeuvres, setting off a chain of explosions that sent black
smoke swirling across the sky.
NATO officials deny that the exercise is intended to beef up
the alliance's defences against Russia, but Russian officials
have voiced concern about NATO staging a big exercise so close
to their western border.
Officials from the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and
Lithuania, who were alarmed by a much larger Russian exercise in
September, have been reassured by the NATO manoeuvres and the
alliance's new focus on defending its home turf.
Despite lingering suspicions, particularly over NATO's
planned missile defence system, NATO and Russia work together in
areas such as counter-terrorism. Russian observers were on hand
to watch the NATO exercise.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on
Thursday he did not rule out Russia and NATO one day holding
joint military exercises. "Why not?" he told reporters.
Staging exercises with tens of thousands of soldiers is
expensive and each nation involved has to pay for most of its
expenses. So persuading allies to pay for large-scale exercises
could be a challenge at a time when many Western nations are
slashing defence budgets following the financial crisis.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)