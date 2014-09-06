RIGA, Sept 6 NATO staged a major military
exercise in Latvia on Saturday in a practical demonstration of
NATO leaders' commitment to defend its Baltic member states in
the face of an assertive Russia.
A NATO meeting in Wales on Friday agreed to form a new rapid
reaction force and to step up exercises in eastern Europe in
response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.
Allies in the Baltics fear Russian President Vladimir Putin
could use the same rationale as he used to explain intervention
in Crimea - defending Russian speakers - to justify an attack
against one of the NATO countries in the Baltics, which also
have Russian-speaking minorities.
On Friday night around 500 paratroopers landed at Lielvarde
airport, about 60 km (35 miles) from Latvia's capital Riga,
along with hundreds of vehicles and aircraft as the exercise
Steadfast Javelin II simulates a deployment of NATO soldiers and
equipment in another country in a crisis situation.
In total, 2,000 soldiers from nine nations are carrying out
exercises across five countries - Germany, Estonia, Latvia,
Lithuania and Poland from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8.
"We want to assure our people that we are able to protect
them," said General Hans-Lothar Domrose, commander of the NATO
military command in Brunssum, the Netherlands.
"Certainly on top of this we send a clear message to
everyone who wants to threaten NATO, that it's not a thing you
should do. NATO will always defend and protect its people,"
Domrose told reporters in Riga.
To demonstrate NATO's commitment to defending the alliance's
members, other exercises will follow Steadfast Javelin in
Germany, Norway, Ukraine, Poland this autumn.
NATO Allied Land Command Deputy Commander Lieutenant General
Ed Davis said on Friday NATO's decision to create the new rapid
reaction force was a turning point, refocusing on the defence of
member states' territory after more than a decade of operations
in Afghanistan.
He said details of the rapid reaction force still had to be
worked out. The "spearhead" of that force is expected to be
4,000 to 5,000 troops who would be able to deploy within 48
hours across the alliance.
"It needs to be a relatively light force. It needs to be a
force that succeeds, builds upon intelligence and agility, and
precision as opposed to wait of military force. It is an agile,
precise, intelligence-led rapidly deployable force," Davis told
Reuters.
(Reporting by Aija Krutaine; Editing by Rosalind Russell)