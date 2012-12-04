* Russia's Lavrov criticises over-reaction
* Deploying missiles could take weeks
By Justyna Pawlak and David Brunnstrom
BRUSSELS, Dec 4 NATO agreed on Tuesday to send
Patriot missiles to Turkey to defend against a possible Syrian
missile attack and voiced grave concern about reports that
Damascus may be preparing to use chemical weapons.
"To the Turkish people we say: We are determined to defend
you and your territory. To anyone who would want to attack
Turkey we say: Don't even think about it," NATO
Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said after the 28-nation
alliance foreign ministers took the decision at a meeting in
Brussels.
NATO-member Turkey repeatedly has scrambled jets along the
countries' joint frontier and responded in kind when shells from
the Syrian conflict came down inside its borders, fuelling fears
that the civil war could spread to destabilise the region.
It quickly welcomed the move. "This decision is important,
as it demonstrates and re-confirms allied solidarity and unity
in practical terms," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a
statement.
Germany, the Netherlands and the United States plan to
provide Patriot missile batteries, the ministers said, but they
gave no details on numbers. Deployment is expected to take
several weeks, given the need for approval by national
parliaments and the logistics of delivering the missiles.
NATO ministers unanimously expressed "grave concern" about
reports that the Syrian government may be prepared to use its
chemical weapons, Rasmussen said. He warned earlier that any use
of chemical weapons by Syria would prompt an immediate
international response.
Turkey wants to reinforce its air defences to deal with the
threat of ballistic missiles from Syria, particularly a
potential chemical weapons' threat, a NATO diplomat said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said he expected
the German parliament would approve Patriot deployment.
"I have already had several discussions with different
parties and my impression is that the placement of defence
missiles to protect Turkey in Turkey will get a broad
parliamentary majority," he told reporters in Brussels.
NATO says the measure is purely defensive, but Russia, Syria
and Iran have criticised the decision, saying it increases
regional instability.
MOSCOW SCEPTICAL
After talks with NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov repeated Russian concerns that
the Syrian conflict was becoming increasingly militarised and
accused NATO of over-reacting.
"Yes, there were artillery strikes but we believe that they
were not intentional," he told a news conference.
Russia, which has a fractious relationship with the military
alliance, has been at odds with NATO over how to end the war and
has vetoed U.N. resolutions aimed at pressuring Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad to step down.
Rasmussen said Patriot missiles would be effective as
interceptors, whether attacking missiles carry chemical weapons
or conventional warheads.
Asked whether blowing-up a chemical warhead in mid-air could
contaminate a wide area, a NATO official said: "Any damage
caused by a chemical missile attack that hits its target would
be much greater than any possible damage from an intercept."
Britain has told the Syrian government that any use of
chemical weapons would have "serious consequences", British
Foreign Secretary William Hague said.
U.S. President Barack Obama told Assad on Monday not to use
chemical weapons, without saying how the United States might
respond.
The United States has collected what has been described as
highly classified intelligence information demonstrating that
Syria is making what could be construed as preparations to use
elements of its extensive chemical weapons arsenal, two U.S.
government sources briefed on the issue said.
Western military experts say Syria has four suspected
chemical weapons sites, and it can produce chemical weapons
agents including mustard gas and sarin, and possibly also VX
nerve agent.
Syria said on Monday it would not use chemical weapons
against its own people and Russia's Lavrov was sceptical about
the media reports that Syria was willing to use its stockpile.
"It is not the first time that the messages appear ... that
Syrian authorities are transferring their stockpiles of chemical
weapons to other places or that they are willing to apply these
weapons," he said, according to an interpreter.
Moscow checked such reports, but "every time we get
confirmation that nothing of this sort is being prepared," he
said.
NATO officials have said repeatedly the alliance has no
intention of getting involved in Syria's civil war, but they are
concerned about the situation on its border with Turkey.