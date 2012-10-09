* NATO seeks ways to make scarce funds go further
* NATO chief calls for rises in defence spending
post-austerity
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Oct 9 NATO ministers wrestled on
Tuesday with how to prevent austerity-driven defence cuts in
many member countries from undermining the power of the
63-year-old Western alliance.
Many European countries have cut defence spending in recent
years as they try to rein in budget deficits, deepening the gulf
in military capabilities between the United States and the other
27 alliance members.
On the first day of a two-day meeting in Brussels, NATO
defence ministers were looking at how to make scarce defence
dollars go further by increasing multinational cooperation and
cutting wasteful duplication of effort.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen urged member
nations to commit to increasing defence spending again once the
squeeze on budgets eases.
"Once our economies recover, we must increase our investment
in defence once again," Rasmussen told reporters at the start of
the meeting. "Because security is the basis of prosperity. Some
argue that we cannot afford it. But I say that we cannot afford
to be without it."
NATO diplomats say it is unrealistic to expect any increase
in defence spending soon although the pressure on alliance
budgets may ease slightly once the NATO-led combat mission in
Afghanistan finishes at the end of 2014.
Ministers turn to Afghanistan on Wednesday, when they are
expected to give military experts the go-ahead to draw up
detailed plans for a NATO-led training mission that will start
work in Afghanistan in 2015 once combat operations end.
The United States has made little secret of its frustration
with declining European defence spending and European
deficiencies were laid bare during last year's NATO bombing
campaign in Libya, when the Europeans had to rely on the United
States in key areas.
SMART DEFENCE
One NATO answer to the cash shortage has been "smart"
defence. This means more cooperation between alliance members to
reduce wasteful duplication of equipment and to enable members
to access to capabilities they could not afford on their own.
NATO allies are working on 24 multinational programmes and
more are in the works. One example is a "universal armaments
interface" to enable fighter jets to use munitions from various
sources and nations.
Experts say the proposed merger of Franco-German dominated
EADS and Britain's BAE Systems could encourage
governments to standardise weapons and equipment.
Rasmussen avoided expressing an opinion on the merger, whose
future hung in the balance on Tuesday, but said he favoured
restructuring Europe's defence industries to make them more
competitive.
Another idea debated by ministers was whether NATO's own
central pool of funds could be used to help develop shared
multinational capabilities. NATO's central military budget, made
up of contributions from member states, totals 1.45 billion
euros this year, about a third of which is spent on operations.
"As the level of activity in our operations goes down, the
question arises what do you do with this money?" said a senior
NATO diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The diplomat suggested some of the funds could be spent on
training to make sure NATO nations keep the operational edge
they have acquired by working together for years in Afghanistan.
Ministers were also planning to discuss results of a study
measuring the effectiveness of each country's defence spending.
