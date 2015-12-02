* NATO Balkan expansion seen by Russia as provocation
* Ex-Yugoslav republics of Macedonia, Bosnia want to join
* Russia threatens to end cooperation with Montenegro - RIA
By Robin Emmott and Sabine Siebold
BRUSSELS, Dec 2 NATO invited tiny Montenegro on
Wednesday to join the military alliance in its first expansion
since 2009, defying Russian warnings that enlargement of the
U.S.-led bloc further into the Balkans is "irresponsible" action
that undermines trust.
In a scripted session at NATO's headquarters in Brussels,
Montenegro's Foreign Minister Igor Luksic strode into the
imposing conference hall to loud applause from his peers as NATO
chief Jens Stoltenberg declared: "This is the beginning of a
very beautiful alliance."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the decision to
invite Montenegro was not directed at Russia. "NATO is not a
threat to anyone ... it is a defensive alliance, it is simply
meant to provide security," Kerry told a news conference. "It is
not focused on Russia or anyone else."
NATO diplomats said the decision sends a message to Moscow
that it does not have a veto on the alliance's eastwards
expansion, even if Georgia's membership bid has been complicated
by its 2008 war with Russia.
Moscow opposes any NATO extension to former communist areas
of eastern and southeastern Europe, part of an east-west
struggle for influence over former Soviet satellites that is at
the centre of the crisis in Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in September
that any expansion of NATO was "a mistake, even a provocation".
In comments to Russian media then, he said NATO's so-called open
door policy was "an irresponsible policy that undermines the
determination to build a system of equal and shared security in
Europe."
RIA news agency cited a Russian senator as saying on
Wednesday that Russia will end joint projects with Montenegro if
the ex-Communist country joins the North Atlantic Treaty
Organisation. The Adriatic state of 650,000 people is expected
to become a member formally next year.
Viktor Ozerov, head of the Russian Federation Council's
defence and safety committee, said the projects which could be
axed included those in military areas, RIA reported.
NATO foreign ministers broke off practical cooperation with
Russia in April last year after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea
peninsula and sparked the conflict in eastern Ukraine that has
killed more than 8,000 people. They can still talk to Russia
through political and military channels, however.
Still, NATO allies are divided over what message to send to
Georgia over its long-delayed membership bid, with some European
capitals arguing the alliance would be unable to defend the
ex-Soviet state in the event of a conflict with Russia.
'BLATANT' CONTRADICTION
Those difficulties were underlined by a foreign ministers'
joint statement that provided little momentum in Georgia's
membership talks.
Ministers repeated their long-held position that Tbilisi
must continue to prepare for membership one day, calling for
Russia's military to withdraw from Georgia's breakaway regions
of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.
Russia's continued presence there and agreements signed
between Russia and the two regions "blatantly contradict the
principles of international law," the statement said.
NATO's founding treaty deems an attack against one ally an
attack against all, giving any member a guarantee of protection.
But Georgia, which is a partner but not an ally, does not
qualify for any such protection.
NATO membership is also dependent on a country settling any
outstanding territorial disputes - another big hurdle for
Georgia.
After Albania and Croatia joined NATO in 2009, only Serbia,
Russia's closest ally in the Balkans, is the only Balkan country
not actively pursuing membership of the alliance. Foreign
ministers signalled support for Macedonia and Bosnia and
Herzegovina, but neither are expected to join soon.
Even though Montenegro has now been invited, it could take
months for it formally to join. But Stoltenberg said he expected
accession talks to go quickly, suggesting that the small Balkan
state might become a member at the next summit of NATO leaders
in July in Warsaw.
