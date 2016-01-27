* After Crimea, NATO seeks better defences against
'disinformation'
* Some allies, including U.S., wary of propaganda
* Military proposals must be debated by allies
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 NATO may combat Kremlin
"weaponisation of information" used to support action such as
the 2014 seizure of Crimea by creating a new more powerful
communications section and declassifying more sensitive
material, according to draft plans.
Both NATO and the European Union are concerned by Russia's
ability to use television and the Internet to project what they
say is deliberate disinformation. The EU set up a special unit
last year to counter what it considers overt propaganda.
Draft NATO proposals seen by Reuters set out how military
tactics - to understand adversaries and then influence foreign
audiences - could become part of a new NATO communications
directorate. The 23-page document, part of a long-running debate
at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, is sensitive.
NATO, in its own parlance, is considering "strategic
narratives that lead to aligned words and actions ...
appropriately adapted and culturally attuned to resonate with
all audiences and counter opposing narratives."
Though favoured by Britain and others, the United States is
wary of any strategy that could be construed as base propaganda.
Officials say the credibility of NATO, an alliance of 28
democracies, relies on being open and truthful.
"One of the main principles of NATO is that we cannot
counter propaganda with more propaganda," said NATO spokesperson
Oana Lungescu, who grew up in Romania under communist rule.
Russia has invested in a state-of-the-art media organisation
with hundreds of journalists abroad intended to wean the world
off what it calls aggressive Western propaganda - dubbing it,
with echoes of the Cold War, Sputnik.
It is also now very active on the internet, in social media
such as twitter.
BLURRED LINE
NATO, according to the proposals, could move more quickly to
declassify images to back NATO warnings of threatening activity,
as well as communicating more on social media.
After Russia moved into Crimea, NATO unveiled photographs of
Russian deployments near the Ukrainian frontier but they were
commercial satellite images and shown more than a month after
the annexation.
"They (the Russians) can create a virtual reality that is
meant to confuse and achieve certain aims," said one Western
diplomat.
NATO already has a Strategic Communications division and
YouTube channel and has increased its social media presence and
its response to media queries.
However, some believe that is not enough, pointing to
unconventional warfare techniques from unidentified troops - the
so-called "green men" without insignia in Crimea and eastern
Ukraine - to disinformation operations and cyber attacks.
Strategic communications involves coordinating various means
of informing the media and the public, as well as so-called
psychological operations (PsyOps), to influence public opinion,
to build support for policies and operations.
Negotiations on a new policy may begin before the NATO
summit in Warsaw in July, where some hope it could be approved.
"NATO is indicating it wants strategic communications to be
better placed to detect information threats at the earliest
stage," said Stephen Badsey, professor of conflict studies at
the University of Wolverhampton.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in words that might
have been uttered in Cold War days of less sophisticated
communications, told the World Economic Forum in Davos there was
a "blurring line between war and peace".
