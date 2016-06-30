Missing HK tycoon's company says "operating as normal"
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 Tomorrow Holdings, the company run by missing Chinese-born businessman Xiao Jianhua, and its subsidiaries are operating "normally", the firm has said.
OTTAWA, June 30 Canada confirmed on Thursday that it would provide troops to help establish a new 4000-strong NATO force in eastern Europe as a deterrent against Russia.
A statement from the Canadian defence ministry gave few details but NATO diplomats say the Canadians will be based in Latvia. Reuters broke news of the planned deployment earlier in June. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)
SHANGHAI, Feb 3 Tomorrow Holdings, the company run by missing Chinese-born businessman Xiao Jianhua, and its subsidiaries are operating "normally", the firm has said.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 Mexico, the United States and Canada could overhaul rules about a product's country of origin in a renegotiation of the NAFTA trade treaty in order to strengthen regional supply chains, the Mexican economy minister said on Thursday.
Feb 2 Visa Inc, the world's largest payments network operator, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue as more people made payments using its network.