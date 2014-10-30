BERLIN Oct 30 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said on Thursday she was not very concerned about sorties by
Russian strategic bombers over the Atlantic and Black Sea and by
its fighters over the Baltic which NATO said it had tracked on
Wednesday.
In the last few months, there had been a lot of activity in
terms of Russian army exercises, said Merkel at a news
conference with Slovenia's prime minister.
"But I am not acutely worried that a bigger violation of
airspace is taking place," she said.
NATO said its jets had intercepted four groups of Russian
aircraft in about 24 hours since Tuesday and described it as an
unusual burst of activity at a tense time in East-West relations
over the Ukraine crisis.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Madeline Chambers)