By Michael Dalder
| GRAFENWOEHR, Germany
GRAFENWOEHR, Germany Jan 31 Germany began
sending tanks and other equipment to Lithuania on Tuesday as
part of a NATO mission to beef up the defence of eastern Europe
and send a signal of resolve to Russia, which has denounced the
build-up as an act of aggression.
The German army command said it was sending about 200
vehicles, including 30 tanks, by train to Lithuania along with
450 troops, the first of whom arrived last week. The transports
would continue until late February.
Seven decades after the end of World War Two, the movement
of German troops to eastern Europe, even on a NATO mission,
remains a sensitive issue both in Germany and the region.
On Monday the U.S. military deployed thousands of soldiers
and heavy weaponry to Poland, the Baltic states and southeastern
Europe in its biggest build-up since the Cold War.
The movements are part of a strategy agreed by NATO leaders
last July to reassure member states that were once part of the
Soviet bloc and have been alarmed by Russia's seizure of the
Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.
The 28-nation Western alliance decided to move four
battalions totalling 3,000 to 4,000 troops into northeastern
Europe on a rotating basis to display its readiness to defend
eastern members against any Russian aggression.
The deployments focus on Poland and the Baltic states of
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, which fear Moscow could try to
destabilise them by cyber attacks, territorial incursions or
other means.
Russia denies such intentions and has described NATO's
behaviour as aggressive and threatening.
In early January, hundreds of U.S. tanks, trucks and other
military equipment arrived by ship in Germany to be transported
by rail and road to eastern Europe for use by U.S. troops being
deployed under the NATO plan.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)