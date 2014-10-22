BRUSSELS Oct 22 NATO and Swedish fighter jets
were scrambled to intercept a Russian intelligence-gathering
plane that briefly entered Estonian airspace on Tuesday, the
alliance said on Wednesday.
The Estonian Foreign Ministry called the Russian ambassador
to the ministry and gave him a protest note over the incursion,
the Estonian defence forces said.
Fighters from Denmark as well as Portuguese F-16s from
NATO's air policing mission in the Baltics took off after radar
detected an unidentified aircraft flying close to NATO airspace
in the Baltic Sea, NATO said.
The plane was identified as a Russian IL-20
intelligence-gathering aircraft that had taken off from Russia's
Baltic enclave of Kaliningrad, heading towards Denmark.
The Russian aircraft was first intercepted by Danish F-16s
and later, as it headed further north, by fighters from Sweden,
which is not a NATO member.
The Russian aircraft turned south again, entering Estonian
airspace for less than one minute, a NATO statement said.
Portuguese F-16s, which had been scrambled from their base
in Lithuania, escorted the Russian plane away from NATO
airspace.
Interceptions of Russian military aircraft by NATO planes
over the Baltic region have increased since Moscow annexed
Ukraine's Crimea region in March, but usually Russian planes
only approach NATO airspace and do not enter it, a NATO source
said.
At a time when tension between Russia and the West is
running high over Ukraine, Swedish forces have been scouring the
sea off Stockholm following reports of activity by foreign
submarines or divers using an underwater vehicle.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft in Brussels and David Mardiste in
Tallinn; Editing by Tom Heneghan)