* Eastern presence aims to avoid permanent bases
* Baltics, Poland say they need protection against Russia
* U.S. says other NATO allies must also increase spending
By Robin Emmott and Phil Stewart
BRUSSELS, Feb 10 NATO is ready to agree on
Wednesday its boldest steps yet to deter Russia from any attack
in the Baltics or eastern Europe, setting out ways to rapidly
deploy air, naval and ground forces without resorting to Cold
War-era military bases.
In an effort to dissuade Moscow after its 2014 annexation of
Crimea, NATO defence ministers are setting up a network of new
alliance outposts, forces on rotation, warehoused equipment and
regular war games, all backed by a rapid-reaction force.
"We need to deploy troops and ships to deter the aggression,
the threats that we have seen," British Defence Minister Michael
Fallon said as he arrived for the meeting in Brussels. "NATO
means what it says, that we are ready to deter any kind of
pressure."
Troop numbers, spending plans and logistics are still to be
decided, but NATO officials say the decision to go ahead with
such a substantial military presence on NATO's eastern borders
will be one of the biggest for the alliance in decades.
That has been cemented by the United States' decision to
seek a $3.4 billion budget for European reassurance initiatives
in 2017. The four-fold increase in Washington's spending in the
region will go to rotate more troops through the region and
provide more tanks, armoured vehicles and other support.
It reinforces the message from U.S. President Barack Obama
in 2014 that NATO will help ensure the independence of the three
Baltic states, which for decades were part of the Soviet Union.
U.S. Defence Secretary Ash Carter, speaking to reporters
travelling with him to Brussels, said it was important for all
NATO allies to increase military spending. "I'll be looking for
others in NATO to echo (us) in our investment," Carter said.
NOT THE COLD WAR
Carter said the plan aimed to move NATO to a "full
deterrence posture" to thwart any aggression.
"It's not going to look like it did back in Cold War days,
but it will constitute, in today's terms, a strong deterrent,"
Carter said. In the past, the United States stationed some
300,000 troops in Europe.
Eventually, NATO could have up to 1,000 troops in each of
the six countries the alliance is looking to reinforce:
Lithuanian, Latvia, Estonia, Poland, Bulgaria and Romania. They
will be backed by a rapid-reaction force that includes air,
naval and special operations units of up to 40,000 personnel.
The crisis in Ukraine, where the West accuses Russia of
fomenting a separatist rebellion, and the Western economic
sanctions on Moscow have raised concerns about a new Cold War.
Few European NATO allies openly describe Russia as a threat,
for fear of antagonising the continent's main energy supplier.
But one senior NATO official says the new deployments in Europe
were driven by a consensus that the alliance had entered a new
era of tension with Russia.
"This is not a thunderstorm that's going to blow over," said
the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "This is
climate change, and we have to prepare for the long haul."
That view was echoed by non-NATO member Georgia, which
fought a five-day war with Russia in 2008 that left two of its
regions occupied by Russian military. "With the Kremlin, nothing
can be excluded," Tinatin Khidasheli, Georgia's defence
minister, told Reuters. "They cannot show weakness."
Russia denies it has acted aggressively. Moscow blames the
West for stirring anti-Russian feeling across the east,
particularly in Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, which it considers
its historic sphere of influence.
(Writing by Robin Emmott, editing by Larry King)