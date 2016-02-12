* Council should discuss Ukraine crisis, NATO says
* Meeting in Munich unable to set date, agenda
By Robin Emmott
MUNICH, Feb 12 NATO Secretary-General Jens
Stoltenberg and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
discussed on Friday how to renew dialogue in the NATO-Russia
Council, which has not met since 2014, but are little closer to
agreeing a date or an agenda.
As NATO accelerates its biggest military build-up in eastern
Europe since the Cold War to deter Russia, the alliance wants to
talk to Moscow about improved military transparency to avoid
misunderstandings.
But convening the NATO-Russia Council is proving difficult
with NATO and Russia at odds over issues ranging from Moscow's
support for separatists in Ukraine to its airspace incursions in
Turkey.
"If I started to go into all the elements of why we haven't
been able to convene a meeting, then I think I would only make
it even more difficult to convene one," Stoltenberg told a news
conference after his meeting with Lavrov in Munich.
Pushed by Germany since late last year, a NATO-Russia
Council in NATO's Brussels headquarters could help avoid any
worsening of ties between the two military powers, Berlin has
said.
NATO diplomats say the lack of dialogue feeds mistrust.
"We all have to be ready to discuss difficult issues, issues
where we disagree," Stoltenberg said.
Stoltenberg said any meeting would have to address the
conflict between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed
separatists in eastern Ukraine. Fighting there has killed more
than 9,000 people since April 2014.
Worried since Russia's seizure of Crimea that Moscow could
rapidly invade Poland or the Baltic states, the Western military
alliance wants to bolster defences on its eastern flank without
provoking the Kremlin by stationing large forces there
permanently.
The NATO-Russia Council was established in 2002 and is
chaired by the NATO secretary general.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Katharine Houreld)