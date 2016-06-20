PRAGUE, June 20 NATO is not contemplating a
troop build-up in East Europe and the Baltics beyond exisiting
plans as there is no immiment threat from Russia, despite fears
amongst Baltic states, the alliance's military chief said on
Monday.
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia see themselves in the
frontline of any potential conflict with Russia and are putting
their armies on a war footing.
NATO is planning a new NATO force in Poland and the three
Baltic nations.
The four battalions, of up to 1,000 troops each, are part of
a wider deterrent to be approved at a summit in Warsaw on July 8
that NATO hopes will discourage Russia from orchestrating the
kind of campaign it used to annex Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in
February 2014.
General Petr Pavel, chairman of the NATO Military Committee,
said the battalions would act as a political deterrent rather
than a military one. No bigger force was needed at this point,
he said.
"Deployment of substantial military force is not being
considered," he told a news conference.
"It is not the aim of NATO to create a military barrier
against broad-scale Russian aggression, because such aggression
is not on the agenda and no intelligence assessment suggests
such a thing."
Nonetheless, the Russian threat could not be ruled out, he
said.
The Baltic states and their southern neighbour Poland fear
NATO plans are too small and symbolic to deter an attack by
Russia and want a sophisticated anti-missile shield to protect
the region.
Pavel said any attempted aggression by Russia using methods
like it did in Crimea would not be allowed to go as far as it
did there and there would be a collective NATO response.
(Reporting by Robert Muller, Writing by Jason Hovet, Editing by
Angus MacSwan)