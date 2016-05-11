(Repeats to add link to Graphic)
* Proposed in 2007, shield is to shoot down Iranian missiles
* Russia concerned shield could block out its nuclear
arsenal
* Shield unveiled as NATO, Russia intensify military
build-ups
By Robin Emmott
BUCHAREST, May 11 The United States' European
missile defence shield goes live on Thursday almost a decade
after Washington proposed protecting NATO from Iranian rockets
and despite Russian warnings that the West is threatening the
peace in central Europe.
Amid high Russia-West tension, U.S. and NATO officials will
declare operational the shield at a remote air base in Deveselu,
Romania, after years of planning, billions of dollars in
investment and failed attempts to assuage Russian concerns that
the shield could be used against Moscow.
"We now have the capability to protect NATO in Europe," said
Robert Bell, a NATO-based envoy of U.S. Defense Secretary Ash
Carter. "The Iranians are increasing their capabilities and we
have to be ahead of that. The system is not aimed against
Russia," he told reporters, adding that the system will soon be
handed over to NATO command.
The United States will also start construction on a second
site in Poland on Friday that is due to be ready in 2018, giving
NATO a permanent, round-the-clock shield in addition to radars
and ships already in the Mediterranean.
Russia is incensed at such of show of force by its Cold War
rival in formerly communist-ruled eastern Europe where it once
held sway. Moscow says the U.S.-led alliance is trying to
encircle it close to the strategically important Black Sea, home
to a Russian naval fleet and where NATO is also considering
increasing patrols.
The readying of the shield also comes as NATO prepares a new
deterrent in Poland and the Baltics, following Russia's 2014
annexation of Crimea. In response, Russia is reinforcing its
western and southern flanks with three new divisions.
Despite U.S. assurances, the Kremlin says the missile
shield's real aim is to neutralise Moscow's nuclear arsenal long
enough for the United States to make a first strike on Russia in
the event of war.
The shield relies on radars to detect a ballistic missile
launch into space. Tracking sensors then measure the rocket's
trajectory and intercept and destroy it in space, before it
re-enters the earth's atmosphere. The interceptors can be fired
from ships or ground sites.
The Russian ambassador to Denmark warned a year ago that
Danish warships would become targets for Russian nuclear
missiles if Denmark joined the shield project by installing
radars on its vessels. Denmark is upgrading at least one frigate
to house a ballistic missile sensor.
Turkey is already hosting a U.S. radar and the Netherlands
has equipped ships with radars. The United States also has four
ships in Spain as part of the defences, while all NATO nations
are contributing funding.
"Ballistic missile defence sites could pose threats to the
stability and strategic assets of the Russian Federation,"
Russia's ambassador to NATO, Alexander Grushko, told Reuters
last month.
'ROGUE STATES'
U.S. officials dismiss the Russian view as "strategic
paranoia" and blame Moscow for breaking off talks with NATO in
2013 that were aimed at explaining how the shield would operate.
The United States says Russia was seeking a treaty limiting
the capability and range of ballistic missile interceptors. "No
government could agree to that," U.S. adviser Bell said.
Russian officials are concerned about technology that the
United States says it does not have, including a missile defence
interceptor capable of speeds of 10 km (6.2 miles) per second
that could destroy Russian missiles.
First agreed by the U.S. government 2007 and then cancelled
and relaunched by the newly-elected U.S. President Barack Obama
in 2009, the missile defence shield's stated aim is to protect
North America and Europe from so-called rogue states such as
Iran and North Korea. That is part of a U.S. strategy that
includes missile interceptors in California and Alaska.
Ballistic missiles, which differ from cruise missiles
because they leave the earth's atmosphere, can travel distances
of up 3,000 km (1,875 miles).
Despite a historic deal between world powers and Tehran to
limit Iran's nuclear programme, the West believes Iran's
Revolutionary Guards continue to develop ballistic missile
technology, carrying out two tests late last year.
"They are looking for greater distance and accuracy," said
Douglas Barrie, an aerospace defence specialist at the
International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS). "They can
still miss by hundreds of metres, but that doesn't rule out
firing against a city or a very large airfield."
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Richard Balmforth)