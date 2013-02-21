* U.S. warns sweeping cuts could affect NATO
* U.S. pressing Europe to spend more on defence
By Adrian Croft and Phil Stewart
BRUSSELS, Feb 21 NATO chief Anders Fogh
Rasmussen urged allies on Thursday to reverse damaging
defence-spending cuts once their economies improve as U.S.
officials warned of the impact that across-the-board U.S. budget
reductions could have on the alliance.
"If defence cuts continue, it will have a negative impact on
our ability to provide effective defence and protection of our
populations," Rasmussen told reporters at the start of a NATO
defence ministers' meeting.
He appealed to allies, many of which have slashed defence
spending in response to the economic crisis, to stop defence
cuts, use their resources more efficiently by working together,
and to increase defence spending once their economies recover.
He declined to comment directly on $46 billion in U.S.
budget cuts scheduled to take effect from March 1 that would
slash nearly every U.S. military programme or activity by a flat
percentage unless Congress acts to avert them.
"But from an overall perspective it is of course a matter of
concern that we have seen and continue to see declining defence
budgets all over the alliance," Rasmussen said.
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta intends to warn NATO
allies in Brussels that cuts under the "sequester" - as the
mechanism for the across-the-board cuts is known - could impact
U.S. contributions to NATO readiness, Pentagon spokesman George
Little said.
"We think the alliance's readiness could be diminished if
sequestration takes effect," he told reporters during Panetta's
flight to Brussels on Wednesday.
In talks with his Italian counterpart in Brussels on
Thursday, Panetta warned "how devastating sequestration would be
for U.S. defense and national security", Little said.
While the Obama administration is pushing lawmakers to avert
sequestration, Panetta formally notified Congress on Wednesday
that the Pentagon plans to put civilian defence employees on
unpaid leave this year if the cuts go ahead.
LION'S SHARE
President Barack Obama signed the Budget Control Act in 2011
requiring $487 billion in defence spending cuts over a decade.
The law also put in place another $500 billion in mandatory,
across-the-board Pentagon cuts.
The cuts were never meant to go into effect, but were
intended to coerce Congress and the White House into agreeing on
more selective budget reductions. That deal never happened.
The United States, which provides the lion's share of NATO's
firepower, has been urging European allies for years to pick up
more of the defence burden.
Washington has pressed European countries to take the lead
in operations like the 2011 Libya campaign but the Europeans
still need U.S. help with key capabilities like air-to-air
refuelling and intelligence.
The threat of U.S. cuts could give Washington another
argument to press European allies to increase defence spending
by showing the danger of over-reliance on the United States.
Only a handful of NATO's 28 allies - the United States,
Britain and Greece - last year spent more on defence than the
two percent of Gross Domestic Product target set by NATO.
Britain, which has cut defence spending to rein in a big
budget deficit, also urged allies to commit to increase defence
spending once their economies improved.
"I don't hear that commitment as clearly as I would like to
hear it (from European allies)," British Defence Secretary
Philip Hammond told reporters before the Brussels meeting, which
is focusing on Afghanistan and improving NATO's capabilities.
British Prime Minister David Cameron raised the possibility
on Thursday of diverting hundreds of millions of pounds from
foreign aid to defence and security.
