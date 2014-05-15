BRATISLAVA May 15 NATO Secretary General Anders
Fogh Rasmussen said on Thursday that cuts in European members'
defence spending, especially in central and eastern Europe, were
unsustainable as Russia increases its military budget.
"Russian defence spending has grown by more than 10 percent
in real terms each year over the past five years," he told a
security conference in the Slovak capital.
"By contrast, several European NATO countries have cut their
defence spending by more than 20 percent over the same period.
"And the cuts have been particularly deep here in central
and eastern Europe. This is unsustainable. Now is the time to
stop the cuts and start reversing the trend."
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Jason
Hovet; Editing by Hugh Lawson)