BRATISLAVA, May 15 NATO members in Central and
Eastern Europe need to beef up defence spending after cutting it
for the past five years while Russia has sharply increased its
military budget, the head of the Western alliance said on
Thursday.
NATO and its leading power, the United States, have long
been urging reluctant members to spend more, but the issue has
taken on new significance since Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean
peninsula in March.
"Russian defence spending has grown by more than 10 percent
in real terms each year over the past five years," NATO
Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen told a security
conference in Slovakia, one of four alliance members - with
Poland, Hungary and Romania - that share a border with Ukraine.
"By contrast, several European NATO countries have cut their
defence spending by more than 20 percent over the same period.
"And the cuts have been particularly deep here in central
and eastern Europe. This is unsustainable. Now is the time to
stop the cuts and start reversing the trend."
Rasmussen said Russia had not met the commitments it made at
a meeting in Geneva last month to help defuse the crisis in
Ukraine, where pro-Russian separatist militants have taken over
parts of the south and east.
"Judging by Russia's actions, the aim is clear. Russia is
trying to establish a new sphere of influence in defiance of
international law and fundamental agreements that Russia itself
has signed," he said.
"This has profound long-term implications for our security
and it requires serious long-term solutions."
Russia says the pro-Western Ukrainian government should be
using dialogue, not military force, to resolve the crisis, and
assets the right to intervene in its neighbour if necessary to
protect the rights of Russian-speakers.
NERVOUS REGION
The flare-up of Cold War-style tensions has alarmed
countries in Central and Eastern Europe that only emerged from
decades of domination by Moscow when they threw off Communism in
1989.
But speeches by regional prime ministers at the same
Bratislava conference made clear that Rasmussen has his work cut
out to persuade them to find more cash.
"Let me put it very frankly: In Slovakia, I cannot imagine
in the following years any scope to increase defence spending,"
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said earlier.
Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said his government
would look to stop a spending decline in its 2015 budget but saw
no significant increases.
The Slovaks and Czechs each spent around 1 percent of gross
domestic product on defence last year, down about half a
percentage point since 2009, according to NATO statistics.
Poland was the closest to the goal of 2 percent that NATO
sets as a target for its members. It spent 1.8 percent of GDP,
and has expressed a willingness to increase that.
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk told the conference
NATO needed to have a larger presence in eastern Europe in light
of the crisis in Ukraine.
NATO is already bolstering the security of eastern members
with more ships, troops and troops. Its top military commander
said earlier this month that the alliance would have to consider
permanently stationing troops in parts of eastern Europe.
