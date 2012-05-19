* Chicago police said threat was 'imminent'
By Eric Johnson
CHICAGO, May 19 Three protesters arrested on
terrorism-related charges ahead of the NATO summit considered
targeting U.S. President Barack Obama's re-election headquarters
and the home of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel, according to court
documents released on Saturday.
The Chicago Police Department said the men, described as
self-proclaimed anarchists and members of the "Black Bloc"
movement that disrupted international gatherings in the past,
were arrested on Wednesday and charged on Friday with conspiracy
to commit terrorism, providing material support for terrorism,
and possession of an explosive incendiary device.
A lawyer for the three, Michael Deutsch, said undercover
police officers had entrapped them by infiltrating the group and
encouraging the bomb-making effort.
A spokesman for the Chicago Police Department declined to
comment on the tactics employed in the latest case.
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said the three men
also had weapons, including a mortar, knives and a hunting bow.
It said they also considered attacking police stations and cars
in Chicago to disrupt police operations in the two-day NATO
summit that begins on Sunday.
"Some of the proposed targets included campaign headquarters
of U.S. president Barack Obama, the personal residence of
Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and certain downtown financial
institutions," the court papers said.
Officials with the Obama campaign did not immediately
respond to requests for comment. On Saturday, several hundred
activists protested outside Emanuel's home, but the event was
peaceful.
The three men charged were listed as Brian Church, 22, of
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Jared Chase, 27, of Keene, New
Hampshire, and Brent Betterly, 24, from Massachusetts.
At a hearing on Saturday, bail was set at $1.5 million for
each of the three, who were arrested in a late-night raid at a
residence in the Bridgeport neighborhood of Chicago. Their next
court appearance is Tuesday.
Supporters of the three men disputed the charges, saying the
men had come to protest the NATO summit peacefully and that the
police had confused beer-making equipment with explosives.
"The men had been making Molotov cocktails out of empty beer
bottles filled with gasoline and fitted with cut bandannas for
fuses, Cook County State's Attorney Anita Alvarez told a news
conference after the bond hearing.
"It is pretty clear from the evidence they were making the
bombs," Alvarez said. "There was a lot of discussion about
making these Molotov cocktails and what they were going to do
with them."
The charges were the state's first for violation of Illinois
anti-terrorism statutes, she said.
"When it became evident there was an overt act in this
conspiracy, we had to act," Chicago Police Superintendent Garry
McCarthy said, adding the investigation that began in early May
was ongoing. "We did not want to take this case down as quickly
as we did, but we had to because of the imminent threat."
SUPPORTERS SAY CHARGES 'UTTERLY RIDICULOUS'
Deutsch, the attorney representing the suspects, said at the
hearing that police had planted weapons at the scene of the
arrests.
"This is a way to stir up prejudice against a people who are
exercising their First Amendment (free speech) rights," Deutsch
said. "There were undercover police officers that ingratiated
themselves with people who come from out of town."
In a case earlier this month, five self-described anarchists
were charged with plotting to blow up a bridge near Cleveland
after federal agents sold them phony explosives that they
planted under the overpass, according to U.S. Justice Department
records.
Natalie Wahlberg, a member of the Occupy Chicago movement
protesting income inequality, said: "The charges are utterly
ridiculous. CPD (Chicago Police Department) doesn't know the
difference between home beer-making supplies and Molotov
cocktails."
The National Lawyers Guild, a group of volunteer lawyers
representing the protesters, said police "broke down doors with
guns drawn and searched residences without a warrant or
consent," according to a statement on the group's Facebook page.
Alvarez said police obtained a warrant from a judge before
executing the raid and arrests.
Thousands of security personnel have been deployed to
monitor demonstrations in the week leading up to the two-day
NATO summit that starts on Sunday. Obama and representatives
from some 60 countries are to discuss the war in Afghanistan and
other international security issues.
On Friday, roughly 2,500 people protested loudly but
peacefully, mostly over economic issues, at a downtown Chicago
plaza and throughout the surrounding streets.
Police said more than a dozen people had been arrested
related to NATO, mostly for trespassing. One man was arrested
during the protests after he climbed a bridge tower to rip down
a banner advertising the NATO summit, police said.
(Reporting by Eric Johnson; Editing by Peter Cooney)