BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive expands board appoints new director
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
CHICAGO May 21 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Monday that not enough had been done to decisively resolve the euro zone crisis.
Cameron, speaking during a NATO summit here, said he would be meeting later in the day to discuss the crisis with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.
Cameron stressed that British banks are well regulated and well capitalized. (Reporting by Adrian Croft. Writing by Warren Strobel; editing by Christopher Wilson)
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
* Japan proposed opening econ dialogue with U.S.-Aso (Adds quotes, detail)