BERLIN, Sept 3 Sending arms to Ukraine is not on
the agenda for a summit of NATO leaders in Wales this week, a
German government official said on Wednesday.
"The chancellor and foreign minister have always said they
see no possible military solution to this conflict," said the
official, adding that he knew of no proposal from any NATO
member state to deliver weapons to Ukraine, "though that does
not rule out there being bilateral proposals".
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
Ukrainian membership of the defence alliance was not on the
agenda of the summit either.
Ukraine is "one of NATO's most important partner countries",
contributing to overseas operations including in Afghanistan,
said the official. But he added: "German policy on this has not
changed and Ukraine membership of NATO is not on the agenda."
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Writing by Madeline Chambers)