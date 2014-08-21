By Peter Apps
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 21 Since Russia's annexation of
Crimea in March, NATO has been publicly refocusing on its old
Cold War foe Moscow. The threats it now believes it faces,
however, are distinctly different to those of the latter half of
the 20th century.
The West then was defending against the risk of Soviet
armour pouring across the North German plain. Now, officials and
experts say, it is "ambiguous warfare" that is focusing minds
within NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.
Confrontations are viewed as more likely to start with cyber
attacks or covert action to stir up Russian minorities in
Europe's east than from any overt aggression.
So as NATO prepares for its summit on Sept. 4 and 5 in
Wales, it is having to come to grips with relatively new threats
to test Article 5 of its treaty. That essentially says that an
attack on one NATO state is an attack on all.
Since NATO's post-Cold War expansion that has meant
protecting eastern members including the Baltic states.
Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia all have considerable Russian
minorities while Poland and others worry Russia still views them
as within its sphere of influence.
High-profile troop, aircraft and ship deployments and
exercises have been designed to send the message that the United
States and its allies would react with force to any attack on
its territory.
A less conventional attack, however, could be harder to
defend against. For example, without firm proof that Moscow was
behind a cyber attack or covert action, deciding whether to
invoke Article 5 would be very difficult.
"This is new territory but it's something that is going to
have to be discussed," said Janine Davidson, U.S. deputy
assistant secretary of defence for plans from 2009-12 and now
senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. "It is very
difficult to know how to react to it. It will have to be very
much on a case-by-case basis."
Events in non-NATO member Ukraine, senior officials say,
could be a sign of how complicated things might get.
Ukrainian and Western officials accuse Moscow of arming and
training separatist rebels who have now been fighting the
Ukrainian military for months.
Some NATO officials privately and publicly worry the same
could happen in Russian-speaking regions of the Baltic states of
Lithuania, Latvia and
Similarly, in 2007, a series of crippling cyber attacks
paralysed much of Estonia in an apparent response to a dispute
over the movement of a Soviet-era war memorial. Most Western
experts suspected the Kremlin was responsible.
Russia has denied involvement with rebels in Ukraine and
says the 2007 cyber attacks were simply by "patriotic
(independent) hackers."
But it leaves NATO wondering how to react.
"We need to mature the way we think about cyber, the way we
think about irregular warfare," U.S. Air Force General Philip
Breedlove, NATO's supreme allied commander, was quoted as saying
by the U.S. military Stripes newspaper.
BETWEEN DIPLOMACY AND WAR
The Cold War was fought through espionage and proxy wars
across much of Africa, Asia and Latin America. Both sides knew
that any serious military incursion into Soviet or NATO
territory would almost inevitably spark nuclear war.
The difference now, strategists say, is the perceived
greater potential for Russian interference in the new NATO
member states it dominated for decades.
NATO does have its own unconventional capabilities.
Experienced in operating with tribal and militant groups in
Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa, U.S. special forces and
intelligence personnel could theoretically stir up trouble in
Russia.
Agencies such as the U.S. National Security Agency and
Britain's GCHQ could also wreak cyber havoc on Russian telecoms
and other systems.
For now, however, there is little precedent for such
decisions.
"What they (NATO) don't have at this stage is any kind of
doctrine for using them in situations short of outright war,"
says John Bassett, a former GCHQ official now an associate at
Oxford University.
"There's been a lack of willingness to focus on the area
beyond diplomacy but below the threshold of traditional military
conflict and there is still a very long way to go."
Some strategists suggest NATO is not currently up to dealing
with the situation.
"A Russian unconventional attack, using asymmetric tactics
designed to slip below NATO's response threshold, would be
particularly difficult to counter," said a report last month
from Britain's Parliamentary defence select committee.
It added: "The challenges, which NATO faces in deterring, or
mounting an adequate response to, such an attack poses a
fundamental risk to NATO's credibility."
Recently, however, senior officials have begun quietly
laying out some of NATO's new red lines.
Breedlove, the NATO commander, said last weekend the
Alliance would react militarily if Russian troops infiltrating a
member state territory in the way the West believed they did in
Crimea.
That intervention, Western officials say, was rather more
obvious than more recent events in eastern Ukraine.
Russian-speaking troops in uniform but without insignia took up
checkpoints across the peninsula and surrounded Ukrainian
military bases. Moscow then formally annexed territory.
The United States has also publicly stated that it might
react with conventional military force to a cyber attack that
took lives or inflicted serious material damage.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)