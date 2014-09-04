DUBAI, Sept 4 The United Arab Emirates (UAE),
one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East, has
called for a "unified effort" to root out radical militancy in
regional hotspots including Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia
and Afghanistan.
In a statement issued on the eve of a Sept. 4-5 NATO summit
in Wales which the UAE will attend as an observer, the foreign
ministry said the Gulf Arab oil and business hub wanted
cooperation and coordination against what it called the global
scourge of terrorism, especially in Iraq and Syria.
"An international undertaking ought to apply to other
regional countries as well, including Yemen, Somalia, Libya and
Afghanistan, who also suffer from the radical ideology and
incitement to violence emanating from ISIL and Al Qaeda," said
the statement, issued late on Wednesday.
It did not specify the kind of action that could be taken
but said a clear strategy was necessary.
"It is important that this strategy does not stop with Iraq
and Syria, but seeks to tackle the phenomenon of terrorism
wherever it arises. Only through such a unified effort will it
be possible to combat terrorist groups and put a stop to their
violence," it said.
The administration of U.S. President Barack Obama has said
it is seeking to build an international campaign against Islamic
State jihadist fighters in Iraq and Syria, including recruiting
partners for potential joint military action.
U.S. officials said last month that UAE warplanes carried
out air raids on Islamic factions in Libya which if true would
be an unusual escalation of outside Arab involvement in the
north African country's turmoil.
There has been no formal UAE reaction to the allegations,
but Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash
suggested on Twitter similar accusations by Libyans had been
promoted by anti-UAE Islamists.
Arab governments see the recent success of the
ultra-hardline militants of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria
as a threat to their stability and security.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt are also sworn enemies of
the Muslim Brotherhood, Egypt's oldest and most organised
Islamist movement which says it opposes violence and has a
following in many Muslim countries.
