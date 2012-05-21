CHICAGO May 21 President Barack Obama said on Monday that world leaders agree on the importance of Greece remaining in the euro zone.

Speaking at a press conference following a NATO summit in Chicago, said he believed there was an increased resolve on the part of European leaders to tackle the euro zone crisis.

He also said it was crucial for European banks to be recapitalized and for there to be firewalls to protect countries against financial contagion. (Reporting By Caren Bohan; editing by Christopher Wilson)