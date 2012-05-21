BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive expands board appoints new director
* Group 1 Automotive Inc says expanding its board of directors to 10 directors and has appointed Carin M. Barth to fill newest position
CHICAGO May 21 President Barack Obama said on Monday that world leaders agree on the importance of Greece remaining in the euro zone.
Speaking at a press conference following a NATO summit in Chicago, said he believed there was an increased resolve on the part of European leaders to tackle the euro zone crisis.
He also said it was crucial for European banks to be recapitalized and for there to be firewalls to protect countries against financial contagion. (Reporting By Caren Bohan; editing by Christopher Wilson)
* Pine Cliff Energy Ltd announces 2017 guidance, 2016 bank debt reduction and year-end reserves
* Japan proposed opening econ dialogue with U.S.-Aso (Adds quotes, detail)