WARSAW, July 9 President Barack Obama, at his
last NATO summit before stepping down next January, pledged the
United States' long-term military commitment to ensuring
security in Europe and defending all its allies.
Obama said the Western defence alliance had agreed on the
most significant reinforcement of its collective defence since
the Cold War by agreeing to deploy forces in the Baltic states
and Poland in response to Russia's seizure of Crimea from
Ukraine.
"What will never change (is) the unwavering commitment of
the United States to the security and defence of Europe, of our
transatlantic relationship and the commitment to our common
defence," he said.
His comments came against the backdrop of a U.S.
presidential election campaign in which presumptive Republican
nominee Donald Trump has called NATO "obsolete" and suggested
Europeans should take care of their own defence.
Obama sought to turn more U.S. strategic attention to Asia
during his presidency but has been dragged back to Europe and
the Middle East by conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.
The president said NATO had halted its long-term collective
decline in defence spending after many years and was starting to
increase military budgets in response to an array of threats
from terrorism, a resurgent Russia, and instability on its
southern rim.
Noting that next year will mark the 100th annniversary of
the first deployment of U.S. troops on European soil during
World War One, he said: "In good times and in bad, Europe can
count on the United States, always."
The United States still has some 60,000 troops deployed in a
dozen European countries, although force levels are far below
the 300,000 level during the Cold War, which ended in 1989 with
the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet
Union.
