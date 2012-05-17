* FBI on watch for terror threats ahead of NATO summit
* Chicago was already a potential terror target
* 43 agencies to share information at nerve center
By Andrew Stern
CHICAGO, May 17 The FBI said on Thursday there
was "absolutely no indication" of a terror attack threat in
Chicago, although the city was considered a potential target
even before President Barack Obama and other leaders meet for
this weekend's NATO summit.
FBI agent Ross Rice said the agency will be on heightened
alert in Chicago, with extra agents brought in to react if its
intelligence network sniffs out a plot. The FBI has agents in 70
countries, gathering intelligence.
"Several international terrorist groups have elevated
Chicago in their mind to their No. 1 target for terrorist
attack," Rice said in an interview at the U.S. government's
nerve center inside a non-descript suburban Chicago office
complex. Reporters were asked to keep the location secret.
"But there's absolutely no indication that we've developed
that any group or organization has a plan afoot to disrupt the
summit this week," Rice said.
Rice cited the October 2010 plot in which two Chicago-bound
cargo planes contained bombs concealed in printer cartridges
that originated in Yemen. The intercepted packages were
addressed to Jewish synagogues in Chicago, but were believed to
be designed to go off while the planes were over the city.
An army of police, FBI and Secret Service agents will
blanket the center of America's third-largest city for the
two-day summit. Any incident including a terror plot, a protest
run amok or a traffic accident will be communicated to the
Multi-Agency Communications Center, or MACC, officials said.
A separate group will man the government's Joint Information
Center to answer questions from the media.
Inside an auditorium at the MACC, a bank of large TV screens
faced seven rows of desks with phones for dozens of officials.
There are seats for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the
Federal Communications Commission, the Department of Nuclear
Energy, the gas and electric public utilities serving Chicago
and the police and fire departments of Chicago and a few of its
suburbs.
"There are 43 agencies represented. Some of them I've never
heard of myself. But they can pick up the phone and take care of
the problem," said Chicago Police Captain Hootan Bahmandeji.
SUBURBAN NERVE CENTER
Representatives of the FBI and several other federal
agencies will have officials on hand, with the FBI deploying
agents out of an operations center near the downtown convention
center where the summit will be held.
The nerve center is designed to allow the sharing of
information in person, rather than via telephone. The Secret
Service will supervise and coordinate the flow of information.
"We can't do it alone," said Roger Goodes of the Secret
Service, who was brought in from Indianapolis for the summit.
"The planning has been going on for a long time, and it's been
exhaustive."
Planning began in July 2011, when Chicago was designated by
the Secret Service for the city's first-ever "National Special
Security Event."
"Each event poses its own problems that are unique," said
Derrick Golden of the Secret Service's Chicago office. "When we
come in there is no template to prepare for, we build it from
the ground up each and every time."
Much of the public focus - whether from Chicago commuters or
business people - has been on planned and unplanned protests and
how the city's police department will handle things if
provocateurs start trouble.
Many recall the bloody 1968 clashes between police and
anti-Vietnam war protesters during that year's Democratic
convention.
The entire police department has undergone training, and is
a much more professional force, Bahmandeji said.
"We're hoping it's quiet," he added.
"Then we'll be watching the cross-town classic" between the
Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox baseball teams playing three
games at Wrigley Field just north of downtown. "I'll be rooting
for the White Sox."
(Editing by Greg McCune and Todd Eastham)